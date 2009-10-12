Shauna Sand Video (Photos)

A video of Shauna Sand is scheduled for release on October 19. The 38-year-old actress apparently shot a sex tape with her boyfriend earlier this year in Miami which has somehow gone public.

Titled "Shauna Sand Exposed", the video shows Sand playing with Häagen-Dazs ice cream and modeling underwear for her French boyfriend Antoine among other antics. It was shot in high-definition and has been called "the hottest celebrity sex footage I've ever seen."

Asked for her reaction, Shauna Sand said, "Yes I did make a sex tape with my boyfriend earlier this year. In fact I've made several sex tapes, but I certainly didn't sign off on this and Vivid has no right to put it out. I am trying to get a hold of my attorney now."

After coming to fame with her appearance as Playboy's Playmate of the Month for May 1996, Shauna Sand began an itinerant acting career appearing on TV shows like "Charmed" and "Las Vegas" and movies like "Succubus: Hell Bent" and "Black Dawn." She met her future husband Lorenzo Lamas on the show "Renegade", but they divorced after six years and three daughters in 2002.

