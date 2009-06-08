Monday, June 08, 2009
Speed up your Hard Drive
Well, Windows XP has a Disk Defragmenter that will solve all your woes. It takes the pieces of each file and puts them together again so they can be read in one clean pass. Be sure to run this program at night since it takes several hours and make sure to close any open programs. Go to Start->All Programs->Accessories->System Tools->Disk Defragmentor to access it.
Click the Analyze button. It'll tell you if you need to defragment your hard drive.
A lot of red is a bad sign. If it says "You should defragment this volume", click the Defragment button. Come back in a few hours, and your hard drive should be purring.
