Monday, June 08, 2009
Free Picasa Templates: Easily Create Photo Galleries and Slideshows
Picasa is an easy-to-use photo organizer from Google that lets you add simple effects and share your photos online.
Picasa templates are one easy way to create photo galleries and slideshows to showcase your artistic works online. You don't need to know any HTML, CSS, JavaScript, or Flash to create professional looking webpages.
You can download dozens of templates from these sites:
Free Picasa Templates:
Future of Memories: Offers eight professional templates with names like Blur, Coloroid, and Show-tell.
To use these templates, you'll have to unzip them into the directory \Program Files\Picasa 2\web\templates\. Each template needs to go into a separate folder.
Once that's done, start Picasa and select the images you want in your gallery. Click Folder->Export as Webpage. Hit Next and select a template from the list. Click Finish and you're done!
Labels: Technology