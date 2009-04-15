« Home | Cristina Warthen Photos » | Ali Campoverdi: Jon Favreau's Girlfriend (Photos) » | Malia and Sasha Dolls » | Mariana Bridi da Costa Pictures » | Elisabeth Moss, Fred Armisen Engaged » | John Thain Spends $87K on Rug, Resigns » | Jonas Brothers Surprise Obama Kids » | Obama Inauguration Tickets Sold Online » | Obama Presidential Limo Photos » | Robert Pattinson: New Haircut Photos »

Wednesday, April 15, 2009

Create Animated GIFs in Seconds with Gickr
Gickr is a really cool animated GIF creator. All you need to do is enter a Flickr tag or username and check the boxes next to a few pictures. Then choose a speed and size and click next. That's it. You can also upload images to use.

It's very useful if you want to quickly embed a slideshow or animation without using Flash or PowerPoint.

It literally took me less than a minute create this animation:

Gif animations at Gickr.com

Gickr

(via Lifehacker)
