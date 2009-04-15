Wednesday, April 15, 2009
Create Animated GIFs in Seconds with Gickr
Gickr is a really cool animated GIF creator. All you need to do is enter a Flickr tag or username and check the boxes next to a few pictures. Then choose a speed and size and click next. That's it. You can also upload images to use.
It's very useful if you want to quickly embed a slideshow or animation without using Flash or PowerPoint.
It literally took me less than a minute create this animation:
Gickr
(via Lifehacker)
