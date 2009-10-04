Holly Hester is the second woman who has been romantically linked to David Letterman in the past three days after Stephanie Birkitt. She was an NYU student when she got an internship on “The Late Show” and during hiatus, Hester was asked out on a date by her boss.

The relationship between Holly Hester and Letterman ended after one year because the decades-older comedian was uncomfortable with their vast age difference. Nevertheless, Hester claims, “I was madly in love with him at the time. I would have married him. He was hilarious.”

Later, Holly Hester would go on to be an executive producer on TV shows like “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “The Drew Carey Show.” The last show she produced before seeming to leave the industry was “Marsha Potter Gets a Life” in 2005.

Holly Hester Videos

Britney Spears appearance on "Sabrina, the Teenage Witch", which Hester produced

"Drew Carey Show" parody of "The Sims", also produced by Holly Hester