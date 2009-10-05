Rosangel Cabrera: Miguel Cabrera's Wife

Rosangel Cabrera is the wife of Miguel Cabrera. On an early Saturday morning, the wife of the Detroit Tigers first baseman called 911 after they got into a fight. A breathalyzer test detected he had a 0.26 blood-alcohol reading which is more than three times the legal driving limit.

Over the weekend, Miguel Cabrera showed up with bruises on his face at a baseball game indicating a connection between the two incidents. At 26 years old and with one daughter with Rosangel Cabrera, the Venezuelan-born major league baseball player has been compared to legendary players like Ken Griffey, Jr. and Hank Aaron based on his playing statistics.

After being taken to the police station, Cabrera was picked up by Dave Dombrowski, general manager of the Detroit Tigers.

Miguel Cabrera in Spring Training