Probably old news, but new to me: Google is selling branded merchandise. If you can't live without a Google License Plate Frame or even Google gum, Google Store is the place to shop. There's a clearance on right now so get your Google Bib Bike Shorts and Google Trucker Cap while supplies last. Of course, they also stock Lava Lamps.I wonder how much of their annual revenues comes from this.

Labels: Technology