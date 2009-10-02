« Home | Senator John Ensign and Cynthia Hampton Affair » | Google Store: Get Your Lava Lamps and Google Gum » | Free Picasa Templates: Easily Create Photo Galleri... » | Speed up your Hard Drive » | Create Animated GIFs in Seconds with Gickr » | Cristina Warthen Photos » | Ali Campoverdi: Jon Favreau's Girlfriend (Photos) » | Malia and Sasha Dolls » | Mariana Bridi da Costa Pictures » | Elisabeth Moss, Fred Armisen Engaged »

Friday, October 02, 2009

Stephanie Birkitt Photos

Stephanie Birkett is one of several women that David Letterman has admitted having an affair with. The 34-year-old works as the 62-year-old comedian’s personal assistant and made several appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman” over the years. The revelation of Letterman’s numerous affairs with female members of his staff came after an employee of CBS News tried to blackmail him for $2 million.

Letterman’s blackmailer, Joe Halderman, lived with Birkett, and he apparently came into possession of her diaries detailing the affair which gave him the idea to extort Letterman. In his on-camera explanation, Letterman said, "I feel like I need to protect these people. I need to certainly protect my family." He also declared his intention to not speak about the topic in the future.

Birkett mentioned in a 2002 interview that Letterman was “the best boss I’ve ever had.” This would have been around the time of their affair, which is thought to have happened just before the birth of Letterman’s son with his long-time girlfriend, Regina Lasko.

Letterman married Lasko in March 2009.

Stephanie Birkitt Photos

Stephanie Birkitt

Stephanie Birkitt On Air
Send to a Friend!       Subscribe!      

    Stumble Upon Toolbar    

Comment Archive

Reader Comments:

Previous Posts

« Home