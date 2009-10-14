Adriana Henao: Helio Castroneves' Girlfriend

Adriana Henao is the girlfriend of Helio Castroneves. She is pregnant with the couple's daughter, to be called Mikaella, who is due in January. Initially, they had a different name in mind: "We thought about calling her 'Indy,' but we thought that might be a little too much." The 34-year-old race car driver won the Indianapolis 500 three times.

Born in Brazil, Helio Castroneves has appeared on television as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars", which he won the fifth season of. Despite his seemingly envious life, Castroneves was charged with six counts of tax evasion last year for failing to pay taxes on $5.5 million. The charges were dropped this year after a lengthy trial.

Looking back, Helio Castroneves is wistful: "This year started very difficult, the middle was kind of a 'Wow!' and now this." He considers marriage to Adriana Henao to be the "next natural step."

