Rihanna was interviewed on "Good Morning America" today. The 21-year-old singer spoke with Diane Sawyer about her relationship with Chris Brown, her former boyfriend who assaulted her just before the Grammy Awards in February. In the video excerpt, Rihanna explains her decision to forgive Brown, and her subsequent decision to end the relationship:

When I realized that my selfish decision for love could result into some young girl getting killed, I could not be easy with that part. I couldn't be held responsible for telling them, 'Go back.' Even if Chris never hit me again, who's to say that their boyfriend won't? Who's to say they won't kill these girls?

Explaining her decision to vacation with Brown only weeks after the beating, Rihanna said, "But I'm a human being, and people put me on a very unrealistic pedestal. All these expectations - I'm not perfect." The full interview with Rihanna will air on "20/20" this Friday.

For his part, Chris Brown has expressed confusion at the incident, asking himself, "What was I thinking? What is wrong with you?"

Rihanna's next album, titled "Rated R", will be released on November 23.

Rihanna Good Morning America Interview Video