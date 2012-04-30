Monday, April 30, 2012
Zamzar: Free Online File Converter
Zamzar lets you upload files up to 100MB and convert them into one of several dozen file types. Documents, audio, video, and images are supported. The UI is simple with four steps to completion. One neat feature is that you're emailed the link to the converted file once the file conversion is completed so you don't have to check back to the site.
You can also convert multiple files at once although then you can only do one kind of file conversion.
Zamzar
[via]
You can also convert multiple files at once although then you can only do one kind of file conversion.
Zamzar
[via]
Technorati Tags:
Labels: Technology